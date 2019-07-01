UFC 239: Bonus Coverage

Performance of the Night

Jan Blachowicz

On the way to being a mainstay in the light heavyweight Top 10, Jan Blachowicz has put on any number of memorable performances. But he may have done his best work to date in halting Luke Rockhold on the UFC 239 main card.

A perfectly-placed left hand spoiled Rockhold’s divisional debut and also reportedly broke his jaw. The effort kept Blachowicz’s name on the short list of eventual challengers for the evening’s main event winner, Jon Jones.

“Trash talk doesn’t work on me. I have the legendary Polish power and I’m proud of it. I saw that left hook in my dreams. I saw It when I visualized the fight. I don’t know how many times I watched his fight with Michael Bisping, but I knew I would finish him similarly. I don’t believe it yet, but I feel great.”