UFC 239 Adds Four Star-Studded Bouts

Francis Ngannou, Junior Dos Santos And Luke Rockhold headline several stars that were added to the UFC 239 card on Wednesday
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Apr. 10, 2019
UFC 239 is already shaping up to be the biggest card of 2019, but the promotion's matchmakers aren't done yet, as four more intriguing bouts have been added to the July 6 event at T-Mobile Arena that caps off International Fight Week in Las Vegas.
In a showdown of elite heavyweights, former world champion Junior Dos Santos continues on his road back to the top against feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou.
Plus, a clash of former Ultimate Fighter winners heads to Las Vegas, as surging Diego Sanchez faces off with Michael Chiesa.
In light heavyweight action, top contender Jan Blachowicz welcomes former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold to the 205-pound weight class, and at 185 pounds, rising star Edmen Shahbazyan faces Wales' Jack "The Hammer" Marshman.
In the UFC 239 main event, which airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view, Jon Jones defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos. In the co-main event, double champ Amanda Nunes returns to bantamweight to defend her crown against Holly Holm.
Tickets for UFC 239 go on sale on May 17.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.