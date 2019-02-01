UFC 239 Adds Four Star-Studded Bouts

In light heavyweight action, top contender Jan Blachowicz welcomes former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold to the 205-pound weight class, and at 185 pounds, rising star Edmen Shahbazyan faces Wales' Jack "The Hammer" Marshman.



In the UFC 239 main event, which airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view, Jon Jones defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos. In the co-main event, double champ Amanda Nunes returns to bantamweight to defend her crown against Holly Holm.



Tickets for UFC 239 go on sale on May 17.



Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.