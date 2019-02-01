UFC 238: The Scorecard

3. Tony Ferguson

MMA Gods, I don’t ask for much, but if you’re listening, can we see Tony Ferguson against the winner of the Khabib Nurmagomedov-Dustin Poirier fight by the end of the year, maybe January at the latest? In the meantime, Ferguson versus Conor McGregor would be pretty special too. Early Fall? These prayers should be delivered by every MMA fan after another stellar effort by “El Cucuy” against Donald Cerrone on Saturday. No, it wasn’t the ideal ending for either fighter, but before the end came, we saw that neither injuries, nor layoffs, nor out of the Octagon issues can slow down Mr. Ferguson. And if you believe he’s the best lightweight on the planet, I won’t argue with you, but let’s see him get his shot to prove it once and for all.