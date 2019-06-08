UFC 238 Raffle Raises Nearly $16,000 In Illinois

Werges' took one of his grandsons, Marshall and Devin, to UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2 in Detroit. So when the UFC was back in the upper Midwest, it was only fair that he took the both. Werges' grandsons were both massive fans of UFC 238 guest fighters Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and Chris Weidman. Thanks to the UFC fan experience event the young fans were able to meet Thompson and Weidman.

"We will end up spend it (the prize money) on the rest of the grandchildren as well as the Marshall and Devin," Werges said.

Chris Winston, the Chief Marketing Officer for Special Olympics of Illinois expressed his gratitude for the contribution, and provided some insight into what the funding will do for athletes.

"These dollars, the approximately $4,000 that we will get will go to athletes," Chris said. "We don't charge our athletes to complete so when they compete, it's paid for by what we did here tonight. That money is really, really important."

Last Saturday's raffle marks UFC's fourth 50/50 raffle this year, culminating in more than $102,000 raised for local organizations. UFC's next 50/50 raffle will be at UFC 239: Jones vs Santos.