UFC 238 Public Events Schedule For Chicago

UFC 238 FAN EXPERIENCE

Saturday, June 8

United Center located in Parking Lot C

1pm-5pm

Fan activations and athlete meet and greets will be available through Toyo Tires, Modelo, Motel 6 and Monster Energy. Fans can also pick up their official UFC gear at the UFC Store booth. This event is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to stop by for a fun UFC Fan Experience. Check out UFC Legacy Championship Belt, UFC Striking Challenge, UFC Store and more!