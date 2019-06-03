 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC 238 Public Events Schedule For Chicago

UFC Fan? In The Chicago Area? Come See Us At These Public Events This Week
Jun. 3, 2019

Here's All The Details For The Events Happening Around Chicago Ahead Of Saturday's Big Event

UFC 238 Open Workouts
Wednesday, June 5

Free and open to the public.

Chicago Theatre
175 N State St.
Chicago, IL 60601

5pm: Doors open to the public
5:30pm: Henry Cejudo workout and media scrum
5:50pm: Valentina Shevchenko workout and media scrum
6:10pm: Tony Ferguson workout and media scrum
6:30pm: Marlon Moraes workout and media scrum
6:50pm: Jessica Eye workout and media scrum
7:10pm: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone workout and media scrum

UFC 238 Embedded: Episode 1
UFC 238 Embedded: Episode 1
/

UFC 238 Is This Saturday! Click here to Order All the Action From Chicago

UFC 238 WEIGH-INS
Friday, June 7

Free And Open To The Public

United Center, Chicago

3pm – 3:45pm: Doors open to the public
4pm – 4:30pm: UFC 238 weigh-ins

UFC 238 Countdown: Full Episode
UFC 238 Countdown: Full Episode
/
UFC 238 FAN EXPERIENCE
Saturday, June 8

United Center located in Parking Lot C
1pm-5pm

Fan activations and athlete meet and greets will be available through Toyo Tires, Modelo, Motel 6 and Monster Energy. Fans can also pick up their official UFC gear at the UFC Store booth. This event is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to stop by for a fun UFC Fan Experience. Check out UFC Legacy Championship Belt, UFC Striking Challenge, UFC Store and more!

UFC Fighter Driven: Tatiana Suarez
UFC Fighter Driven: Tatiana Suarez
/

MORE UFC 238: Countdown – Ferguson vs Cerrone | Tatiana Suarez Driven | Shevchenko vs Eye | Cejudo vs Moraes | Free Fight: Eye vs Clark | Free Fight: Shevchenko vs Jedrzejczyk | Free Fight: Cejudo vs Johnson 2 | Inside the Octagon - Cejudo vs Moraes | Win Money While Helping Chicago Charities

Tags
weigh-ins
Open Workout
Fan Expo
free

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More