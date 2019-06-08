Skip to main content
Google Tag Manager
UFC
Trending
Main navigation
Events
Tickets
All Events
Rankings
Athletes
All Athletes
Hall of Fame
Featured
Trending
UFC
Connect
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
Instagram
Find a Gym
EA Sports UFC 3
Newsletter
Watch
How to Watch
Video Library
Find a Bar
UFC Fight Pass
PAY-PER-VIEW
SHOP
Sort by
Newest
Most relevant
Trending
Luana Carolina
Matsatsu Yano
Mac Danzig
... To be announced
Previous
Next
Poll: Who should the winner of Shevchenko-Eye face next?
Jun. 8, 2019
Who should the winner of Shevchenko-Eye face next?
Katlyn Chookagian
100% (1 vote)
Liz Carmouche
0% (0 votes)
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
0% (0 votes)
Roxanne Modafferi
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 1
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups?
Comments? Leave 'em here!
Share
Comments
UFC 230 main card results
More
UFC 230 main event results
More
UFC 230 prelim results
More