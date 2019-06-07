UFC 238 Official Octagon Canvas Partners Released

LAS VEGAS - UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today released an image of the Octagon® canvas featuring its official partners for UFC 238®: CEJUDO vs MORAES, which takes place at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, June 8.

The UFC 238 Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for pay-per-view purchase through ESPN+, the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. Coverage of early prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS®, with preliminary bouts on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 8 p.m. The entire event will be available in English and Spanish.