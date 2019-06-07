UFC 238 Official Octagon Canvas Partners Released

UFC RELEASES OCTAGON CANVAS FEAT. OFFICIAL PARTNERS FOR UFC 238: CEJUDO vs MORAES
Jun. 7, 2019
UFC® RELEASES OCTAGON CANVAS FEATURING OFFICIAL PARTNERS FOR UFC 238®: CEJUDO vs MORAES
LAS VEGAS - UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today released an image of the Octagon® canvas featuring its official partners for UFC 238®: CEJUDO vs MORAES, which takes place at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, June 8.
The UFC 238 Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for pay-per-view purchase through ESPN+, the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. Coverage of early prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS®, with preliminary bouts on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 8 p.m. The entire event will be available in English and Spanish.
Official Partners:
Monster Energy: Official Energy Drink of UFC
Modelo: Official Beer of UFC
P3: Official Protein Snack of UFC
Devour: Official Frozen Food of UFC
Nemiroff: Official Vodka of UFC
BODYARMOR: Official Sports Drink of UFC
Hudson Shipping: Official Supply Chain Management of UFC
Poker Stars: Official Gaming and Poker partner of UFC