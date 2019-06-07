 Skip to main content
UFC 238 Official Octagon Canvas Partners Released

Jun. 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS - UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today released an image of the Octagon® canvas featuring its official partners for UFC 238®: CEJUDO vs MORAES, which takes place at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, June 8.

The UFC 238 Main Card begins at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for pay-per-view purchase through ESPN+, the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. Coverage of early prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS®, with preliminary bouts on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 8 p.m. The entire event will be available in English and Spanish.

Official Partners:

Monster Energy: Official Energy Drink of UFC

Modelo: Official Beer of UFC

P3: Official Protein Snack of UFC

Devour: Official Frozen Food of UFC

Nemiroff: Official Vodka of UFC

BODYARMOR: Official Sports Drink of UFC

Hudson Shipping: Official Supply Chain Management of UFC

Poker Stars: Official Gaming and Poker partner of UFC

