UFC 238 On The Line

To look inside the bookmaker’s mind, you must put yourself in their shoes. If you see the Alabama Crimson Tide are taking on the Lindenwood Lions, you eat the fact that anybody putting money on Alabama is going to win that bet. Now your job is to minimize your loss in some way.

The same translates to fighting and every + or - is considered as a win for the bookmakers.

“If I can take fighter A who’s really a +200 and by the time the fight starts, I have him at a +150, I have done my job,” The Greek said. “As a bookmaker, even if I didn’t win that bet, I did my job. Their job is to make sure you’ve gotten the worst of it.”

Finally you’re competing against the casual betting fans.

“In MMA the two things that are going to force a line move are money and respect,” The Greek said. “The public doesn’t get respect from the bookmaker, but they do bet a lot of money and when they bet a lot of money on one side, the bookmaker is going to be forced to adjust his line to try to attract money the other way and limit his risk.”