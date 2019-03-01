UFC 238 Adds Shevchenko vs Eye and A Few More

In a five-round bout for the flyweight championship of the world, Valentina Shevchenko will make the first defense of her crown against Ohio's Jessica "Evil" Eye.
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Mar. 12, 2019
The ladies of the Octagon will be on centerstage at United Center in Chicago on June 8, as three pivotal bouts in the strawweight and flyweight divisions were made official for UFC 238.
In a five-round bout for the flyweight championship of the world, Valentina Shevchenko will make the first defense of her crown against Ohio's Jessica "Evil" Eye.
Hoping to get a shot at the winner will be top ten 125-pound contenders Katlyn Chookagian and Joanne Calderwood, and in a matchup that could decide the next challenger for the strawweight title, top five contenders Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff collide.
Tickets for UFC 238, which airs live on pay-per-view, go on sale on April 5.