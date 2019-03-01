UFC 238 Adds Shevchenko vs Eye and A Few More

Hoping to get a shot at the winner will be top ten 125-pound contenders Katlyn Chookagian and Joanne Calderwood, and in a matchup that could decide the next challenger for the strawweight title, top five contenders Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff collide.



Tickets for UFC 238, which airs live on pay-per-view, go on sale on April 5.

