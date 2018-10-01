UFC 236 Press Conference Recap

“Khabib said he wanted to fight me and he wanted me to prove myself. So I got Dustin,” the featherweight king said. “I have a simple relationship with the UFC. I tell them to send me the toughest guy, then I send it back. At the end of the day, first thing’s first, I got Dustin Poirier.”

Poirier, who has been lobbying for a title fight for some time, was all business.

“I got the call and right away the switched flipped and I was in championship mode,” Poirier said. “In a division that is top heavy I didn’t want to be waiting around, I wanted to be fighting. This is gonna be a hell of a fight, this is a high level fight.”

While the excitement for the fight at lightweight is justified, fans are equally pumped to see Gastelum and Adasanya scrap. Nearly three weeks removed from his disappointing and unfortunate situation at UFC 234, Gastelum was glad that he was able to get booked for another shot at the belt so quickly.