UFC 236: Official Weigh-in Results

Don't miss all the action in the Octagon on Saturday from Atlanta, Georgia.
Main Event for Lightweight Interim Title: Max Holloway (155) vs Dustin Poirier (154.5)
Co-main Event for Middleweight Interim Title: Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs Israel Adesanya (183)
Eryk Anders (205) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (206)
Alan Jouban (171) vs Dwight Grant (171)
Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs Nikita Krylov (205)
Jalin Turner (156) vs Matt Frevola (156)
Wilson Reis (126) vs Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)
Max Griffin (170.5) vs Zelim Imadaev (171)
Boston Salmon (135.5) vs Khalid Taha (136)
Curtis Millender (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (171)
Montel Jackson (136) vs Andre Soukhamthath (136)
Lauren Mueller (126) vs Poliana Botelho (125)
Brandon Davis (136) vs Randy Costa (135)
