UFC 236: Official Weigh-in Results

Follow along live as the fighters of UFC 236 hit the scales
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 12, 2019

Don't miss all the action in the Octagon on Saturday from Atlanta, Georgia.

UFC 236 Main Card
10PM/7PM ETPT

Main Event for Lightweight Interim Title: Max Holloway (155) vs Dustin Poirier (154.5)

Co-main Event for Middleweight Interim Title: Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs Israel Adesanya (183)

Eryk Anders (205) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (206)

Alan Jouban (171) vs Dwight Grant (171)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs Nikita Krylov (205)

ESPN PRELIMS
8PM/5PM ETPT

Jalin Turner (156) vs Matt Frevola (156)

Wilson Reis (126) vs Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs Zelim Imadaev (171)

Boston Salmon (135.5) vs Khalid Taha (136)

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS
6:15PM/3:15PM ETPT

Curtis Millender (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (171)

Montel Jackson (136) vs Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Lauren Mueller (126) vs Poliana Botelho (125)

Brandon Davis (136) vs Randy Costa (135)

