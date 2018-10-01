UFC 236: Fight by Fight

In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya will battle it out, with the winner taking home the interim middleweight championship. Gastelum was supposed to face Robert Whittaker back in February, but the reigning middleweight king had to undergo emergency surgery for a hernia that ultimately knocked him out of the contest. Now Gastelum will look to become a UFC champion for the first time in his career while facing one of the brightest young stars in the entire sport. Adesanya burst onto the scene just over a year ago but has since racked up five straight wins in the UFC, including dominant victories against top 15 opponents in Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson and Brad Tavares. This will undoubtedly be the toughest test of his career to date, however, as Gastelum brings experience, youth and some serious knockout power into this interim title fight. Much like the main event, Gastelum and Adesanya know how to put on a show and this promises to be another jaw-dropping title fight taking place at UFC 236.