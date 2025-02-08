UFC 236 Fight Between Israel Adesanya And Kelvin Gastelum To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Adesanya took control of round two, landing a series of kicks and body punches, creating separation with his reach advantage. Gastelum landed a powerful right jab with 3:20 left in the second, as both fighters engaged at a rapid pace in proximity. Gastelum would continue to apply pressure as the aggressor, forcing Adesanya to the fence and around the perimeter of the Octagon with a barrage of punches. Adesanya would connect with an overhand right with 2:14 remaining in the round, knocking Gastelum down and inflicting his first damage of the fight. Adesanya would control the rest of the round, flooring Gastelum a second time in the round with a reverse elbow and evening the score at one round each. Adesanya continued to dictate the action throughout round three, leading the continuous exchange of jabs, low kicks and knees to the body.



Gastelum charged Adesanya to open the fourth round, picking up the pace and initiating exchanges in the center of the Octagon. Adesanya secured a knee to the body 40 seconds into the round, followed by a right hook to take early control. Both fighters continued to trade punches, standing toe-to-toe while moving around the inner circle of the Octagon. Adesanya stunned Gastelum with a right jab with one minute remaining, but he responded with a high left kick that stunned Israel, allowing Kelvin to apply pressure near the fence to close the round.

Adesanya, with his face visibly swollen and a cut over his eye, stood tall at the beginning of the fifth, with the cameras capturing him talking to Gastelum across the Octagon, as the sold-out crowd cheered with anticipation for the start of the final round.

The excitement continued into round five with both fighters giving everything they had to secure the interim title. Both fighters continued to exchange punches and kicks in close quarters, with Adesanya attempting a guillotine 90 seconds into the round, landing a quick takedown with Gastelum rolling out and into a mounted position on top of him. Adesanya attempted to secure a triangle off his back, but Gastelum slipped out and both fighters stood to their feet as the entire crowd gave them a huge ovation with three minutes remaining.

Gastelum continued to swing wildly, but Adesanya, now in control, evaded the onslaught and countered each attack with a strike of his own. Adesanya stunned Gastelum with a straight right with 2:20 minutes left, slowing his momentum and reestablishing his reach advantage. Gastelum continued to apply pressure, but Adesanya evaded all attacks and continued to counter, securing a knockdown with one minute left in the round. Adesanya landed several elbows and punches to close out the round, knocking down a bloodied Gastelum with 25 seconds left and closing the fight in full mounted position.

Adesanya scored three knockdowns in the round, the most-ever landed in the fifth round of a UFC title fight. His four overall knockdowns were also the most ever in a UFC title fight.

Adesanya won the fight via unanimous decision, becoming the new interim UFC middleweight champion. He would unify the middleweight title six months later by defeating Robert Whittaker via second round KO in the main event of UFC 243: WHITTAKER vs. ADESANYA, which took place on October 6, 2019, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The bout won several awards, including Fight of the Year honors from MMA Junkie and MMA Fighting.

