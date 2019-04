On Episode 4 of UFC 236 Embedded, opponents Eryk Anders and Khalil Rountree train for what they predict will be a light heavyweight slugfest. Middleweight title contender Israel Adesanya and lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier show some skin for the camera. Featherweight champion Max Holloway introduces the man who calls the shots during his fights. And the stars of the main and comain, including middleweight title contender Kelvin Gastelum, hype up the crowd at open workouts. UFC 236 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights taking place Saturday, April 13th on Pay-Per-View, available on ESPN Plus.