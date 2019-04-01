UFC 236 Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier

It was billed as a rematch, but the two fighters in the Octagon bore very little resemblance to the men who collided back at UFC 143.

With two of the most evolved and refined deliveries in the sport, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier threw enough hands Saturday to find themselves in the UFC's top five all-time for significant strikes. A determined Holloway now finds himself at number two on that list with 181, while Poirier claims the third spot with 178. Only their division mate Tony Ferguson landed more in a single fight.

Despite the slight edge in strikes for the featherweight champ, it was Poirier's arsenal that did the most damage. Never had Holloway's face been so pieced-up and bloodied, and you'd have to go back years to find any opponent that repeatedly shook Holloway's foundation the way The Diamond did.

That didn't make it smooth sailing for Poirier by any means. Holloway's relentlessness, even through his visible ailments, gave Poirier fits throughout the evening. But almost like a video game character that needs to withstand some short term damage to gain a long term power-up, Poirier put Holloway in a position where a finish was his only chance at victory.

"That guy is a warrior," Poirier would say later. "What a fight that was. I can't wait to watch it. I hope it's as exciting as it felt."

Don't worry, Dustin. It was.