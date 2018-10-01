UFC 235 Scorecard

2 – Pedro Munhoz

When a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt gets into a firefight with one of the biggest punchers in the game and wins it, that’s more than a win. And if you didn’t know about Pedro Munhoz before he halted Cody Garbrandt in UFC 235’s Fight of the Night, you know him today. Bantamweight is clearly THE division to watch in 2019, and Munhoz is a major player because with his skill on the feet and the mat and his willingness to scrap, he’s a threat to everyone at 135 pounds.

3 – Johnny Walker

Oh, Johnny Walker. When a fighter is his own most dangerous opponent when it comes to taking damage, that kid is good. And while we haven’t gotten an extended look at the Brazilian in the Octagon, how can you doubt his three quick wins over Khalil Rountree Jr., Justin Ledet and now, Misha Cirkunov? Add in his charismatic personality, and if he doesn’t hurt himself in post-fight celebrations, we may be looking at the 2019 version of Israel Adesanya, this time at 205 pounds.

