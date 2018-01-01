UFC 235: Results

Hannah Cifers picked up her first Octagon victory in the strawweight opener, as she outpointed Polyana Viana via split decision.
Scores were 29-28 twice and 28-29 for Cifers, now 9-3. Para’s Viana falls to 10-3.
Cifers was on the attack from the start, and while Viana was able to land some counter kicks over the course of the frame, it was the North Carolina native doing the more effective work, punctuated by some solid ground-and-pound and a knockdown with a little over a minute left.
In the second minute of round two, the action went back to the mat, with Cifers on top but Viana having no issue working her strikes from the back, and in the third, the Brazilian kept the work rate high, but so did Cifers, with the two exchanging big shots until the final horn.
Ultimate Fighter winner Macy Chiasson made a successful first trip to bantamweight, remaining unbeaten with a first-round stoppage of Gina Mazany.
What was shaping up to be a competitive battle turned in Chiasson’s favor as the two broke from a clinch and Chiasson rocked Mazany with a left hand. The New Orleans native went on the attack, and a final right hand put Mazany down and out, with referee Chris Tognoni halting the bout at 1:49 of the opening round.
With the win, Chiasson moves to 5-0. Mazany falls to 5-3.
After going the distance in his Octagon debut, unbeaten middleweight phenom Edmen Shahbazyan got back to his first-round finishing ways, stopping fellow Contender Series alum Charles Byrd in just 38 seconds.
Byrd’s takedown attempt in the opening minute came up short, but the Texan stuck with it, leading to a series of elbows from the 21-year-old Shahbazyan that put Byrd (10-6) on the deck. A right hand followed as referee Mark Smith stepped in and stopped the bout, marking Shahbazyan’s eighth first-round knockout in nine wins without a defeat.
The original Ultimate Fighter kept rolling in welterweight action, as Diego Sanchez halted rising star Mickey Gall in the second round, marking his first two-fight winning streak since 2010-11.
After a strong start from Gall on the feet, the 37-year-old Sanchez was able to score a series of takedowns and then keep the fight on the mat for the majority of the opening round.
Gall was clearly winded as the second stanza began, and while he landed some hard punches, a knee from Sanchez hurt him with 3:30 left, and the “Nightmare” moved in for the finish as the bout went to the mat again. Gall hung in there for a spell, but the relentless attack of Sanchez eventually forced referee Marc Goddard to step in and stop the fight at the 4:13 mark.
With the win, his first finish since June 2008, Sanchez moves to 31-11. Gall falls to 5-2.
Cody Stamann bounced back from his first UFC loss to Aljamain Sterling, winning a unanimous three-round decision over Alejandro Perez in a meeting of bantamweight contenders.
The first round was a close one, with Stamann playing the role of aggressor, but unable to get the fight to the mat, as Perez’ takedown defense was rock solid. On the feet, both had their moments, and the same was the case for the second round, but in both frames, Stamann was the busier of the two fighters.
Perez opened the third with a slam to the mat, but Stamann was back to his feet quickly, only to later get caught by the best shots of the fight by “Turbo.” But it was too little too late, as Stamann took the nod by scores of 29-28 twice and 30-27.
With the win, the No. 12-ranked Stamann moves to 18-2. The No. 13-ranked Perez falls to 22-7-1.
The Johnny Walker Express kept rolling in UFC 235 prelim action, as the rising light heavyweight star scored his third consecutive highlight reel knockout, this one over No. 14-ranked contender Misha Cirkunov in a bout that took just 36 seconds.
After a brief feeling out process to begin the bout, the two engaged and Walker struck, dropping Cirkunov with a flush right flying knee. On the mat, a follow-up series of strikes ended matters, with referee Herb Dean stepping in to stop the bout.
With the win, the No. 15-ranked Walker, who apparently separated his shoulder celebrating after the bout, moves to 17-3. Cirkunov falls to 14-5.
Highly-touted Zabit Magomedsharipov scored the biggest victory of his UFC career, delivering a three-round unanimous decision win over veteran contender Jeremy Stephens.
Stephens was the aggressor throughout the opening frame, but Magomedsharipov landed the stronger shots, whether a stiff straight left or kicks to the calf. Stephens got in his own kicks as well, but as far as his big right hand, the “Lil’ Heathen” wasn’t able to land it.
Stephens did get through with the right hand in the second minute of round two, but it didn’t interrupt the offensive game plan of Magomedsharipov in the slightest, and moments later, the Dagestan product scored his first takedown of the fight. With 1:45 left, Magomedsharipov took Stephens’ back, but he was unable to finish the Iowan before the end of the frame.
In the third, Stephens made his charge, but despite some strong moments he was unable to finish off Magomedsharipov, who took the decision by identical scores of 29-28.
With the win, the No. 13-ranked Magomedsharipov moves to 17-1. The No. 6-ranked Stephens falls to 28-16.
Brazil’s Pedro Munhoz made quite the statement in the main card opener, knocking out former bantamweight world champion Cody Garbrandt in the first round.
The first round was fought at a measured pace…at least for a while. Then late in the frame, Munhoz’ leg kicks began taking a toll, and after Munhoz went high with a kick, Garbrandt got rocked and went to the deck. Upon rising, “No Love” went after the knockout recklessly and as Munhoz fired back eagerly, making for plenty of crowd-pleasing exchanges, Garbrandt got caught with a right hand and was dropped. Munhoz followed up, and referee Marc Goddard stepped in, stopping the fight at 4:52 of the opening round.
With the win, the No. 9-ranked Munhoz moves to 18-3 with 1 NC. The No. 2-ranked Garbrandt, who has now lost three straight, falls to 11-3.
China’s Weili Zhang extended her current winning streak to 19, defeating longtime strawweight contender Tecia Torres via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27 twice and 29-28.
It was an interesting first round, with Zhang the busier of the two fighters, but Torres the one who landed some hard right hands in close that marked up Zhang’s face.
Zhang continued to mix things up nicely in the second stanza, and again, whether standing or on the mat, just when Zhang appeared to be pulling away, Torres closed the gap with her own offensive attacks.
The third began with some good exchanges on the feet, but as the round progressed, Zhang’s volume striking and grappling strength began to become more pronounced, and she ended the fight in the top position firing off strikes on the trapped Torres.
With the win, the No. 15-ranked Zhang moves to 19-1. The No. 7-ranked Torres falls to 10-4.