UFC 235: Results

Early Prelims

Hannah Cifers (29-28, 29-28) def Polyana Viana (29-28) by Split Decision

Hannah Cifers picked up her first Octagon victory in the strawweight opener, as she outpointed Polyana Viana via split decision.

Scores were 29-28 twice and 28-29 for Cifers, now 9-3. Para’s Viana falls to 10-3.

Cifers was on the attack from the start, and while Viana was able to land some counter kicks over the course of the frame, it was the North Carolina native doing the more effective work, punctuated by some solid ground-and-pound and a knockdown with a little over a minute left.

In the second minute of round two, the action went back to the mat, with Cifers on top but Viana having no issue working her strikes from the back, and in the third, the Brazilian kept the work rate high, but so did Cifers, with the two exchanging big shots until the final horn.