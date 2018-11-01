UFC 235 Press Conference Recap

Watch the highlights from the UFC 235 Press Conference, featuring Jon Jones and Tyron Woodley.

“Through all the testing I’ll be vindicated,” Jones said. “And we’ll all be educated.”

Regarding his opponent, Anthony Smith, Jones insisted he is taking his opponent seriously despite being a heavy betting favorite.

“It’s a very dangerous position to be in,” he said. “When you are fighting a guy that no one expects to do well, as the favorite, you have to be mature and humble enough to stay on the drawing board.”

For Smith, being the underdog is nothing new, and to this point, it is a welcome tag.

“I’ve been doubted my entire career,” Smith said. “I’m a small-town kid from Nebraska. I’m not supposed to be here anyway.”

