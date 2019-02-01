UFC 235 Open Workout Recap

Afterwards both fighters answered a couple questions for the crowd gathered on the casino floor, including what it has been like for the two to finally both be training for UFC fights together.

"It's been amazing. This guy (Askren) is a goofball so it's taken away the weight cut all week,” Woodley said. “I've been focused on training, we're almost there were close to making weight. I’m going to do my thing, Ben's gonna do his thing and then we are gonna celebrate."

"This is what I was always supposed to be doing,” Askren said. “This is normal for me."

Next to grab the mic was Askren's opponent, former UFC champion Robbie Lawler. And while "Ruthless" didn't workout, he did spend his time greeting fans, signing autographs and taking pictures.

"It feels good, it's been a long layoff,” Lawler said. “It's nice to see all these fans out here."