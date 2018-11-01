UFC 235: Fight by Fight

ROBBIE LAWLER VS. BEN ASKREN

Former champion Robbie Lawler returns from more than a year away after undergoing knee surgery and he welcomes Ben Askren to the Octagon as the undefeated welterweight and 2008 Olympian competes inside the Octagon for the first time. Askren has long been considered one of the best welterweights in the sport thanks to suffocating grappling that typically puts an opponent on the mat and they don’t get up again unless he allows it or the round just happens to end. Askren is a monster on the mats but he will be tested in this fight like never before in his career because Lawler is one of the most devastating knockout strikers in UFC history. Lawler has also traditionally fared very well against wrestlers in the past and that’s exactly why he’s going to give Askren a tougher fight than perhaps any other he’s faced in his career.

TECIA TORRES VS. WEILI ZHANG

For the first time in her career, Tecia Torres will look to bounce back from two straight losses after fighting tooth and nail against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and No. 1-ranked contender Jessica Andrade in consecutive outings. While there is no shame in losing to that level of opposition, Torres wants to climb back into the contender’s race herself and the start back up the ladder finds her facing one of the best prospects in the world at 115 pounds. Weili Zhang has looked unstoppable since first arriving in the UFC while rattling off two straight wins, including an armbar submission against Jessica Aguilar in her last outing. With an 18-1 record, Zhang has the credentials to be a real threat to the top five ranked fighters in the strawweight division, but to prove that she’s going to have to go through a veteran like Torres on Saturday night.

CODY GARBRANDT VS. PEDRO MUNHOZ

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt didn’t get the result he wanted in his last two fights, falling to former teammate TJ Dillashaw. Following some time off to recover, Garbrandt is ready to resume his chase to become the 135-pound champion again while facing off with a noted grappler in Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235. Garbrandt is a nasty knockout striker with bricks for hands but Munhoz will test him in different areas in this fight, as the Brazilian is a slick submission specialist with solid kickboxing in his arsenal as well. This is a huge opportunity for Munhoz to prove he’s an elite bantamweight, but he’s facing the toughest test of his career against Garbrandt, who has nine knockout finishes on his resume and he’s going to be looking for No. 10 this weekend.

