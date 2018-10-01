UFC 234 Is Whittaker’s Chance To Accomplish A Dream

UFC: What was it like coaching with Gastelum on The Ultimate Fighter and how did you two get along?

Whittaker: Kelvin was a good guy, he stayed out of my hair I stayed out of his. Got along with him just fine, it was kind of annoying by the end because it’s hard to be around someone you know you’re going to fight eventually and it just starts to eat at you. Everything was very civil, I look forward to seeing him on Saturday.

UFC: Kelvin has been saying that he’s going to get a first round KO…

Whittaker: He might be, who knows. But a lot of other people have said that and there’s a club running at the moment.

UFC: You’ve mentioned that Gastelum should be aware of your punching power and striking. Can you talk about that?

Whittaker: I’m a very good striker, striking is what I do. If he’s not giving my striking the respect that it deserves, but I know he is, then he’s gonna be in trouble.

UFC: So we hear that you’ve been playing a lot of basketball lately, how’s your game?

Whittaker: My game is terrible, I’m trash. The only thing I’m good at, half good at, is fighting. It’s how they persuade and trick me to come into training.