Still, if it wasn’t necessarily the biggest day, a packed Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne cheered and carried on as if it was. The fighters carried the weight of the missing bout, making sure the fans got their money’s worth.

After a surreal start to Sunday’s festivities, the crowd and the athletes reminded everyone why Australian UFC events have few peers around the globe.

These are the UFC 234 talking points.

Main Event Raincheck

The biggest story of the card was lamentably for the fight that didn’t happen. New broke early Sunday morning in Melbourne that middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was suffering from a severe abdominal injury requiring emergency surgery.