UFC 234 Scorecard

4 – Lando Vannata

Entering Saturday’s bout against Marcos Mariano, there was no way Lando Vannata should have been sporting a 1-3-2 record in his first six UFC bouts. That’s not to say he was victim of bad luck or bad officiating; it’s just that it was very clear that he was so much better than that record would indicate. At UFC 234, in a bout promoted to the co-main event slot, Vannata delivered a disciplined, winning effort over Mariano, leaving the recklessness of his past in the locker room to score a submission victory and perhaps kick off the next – winning – chapter of his career.

5 – Montana De La Rosa

I’m not really sure what the expectations were for Montana De La Rosa when she made her UFC debut in 2017 after a stint on The Ultimate Fighter. Yes, she was young with plenty of potential, but would she be able to fulfill it while in the UFC shark tank, or was it too much too soon? Well, the 23-year-old is still young, and she’s making a mark, going three for three in the Octagon with three finishes. So a lot of questions have been answered, and with that fast start, any others will likely be answered in 2019, and that’s a nice place to be in.

