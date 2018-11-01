UFC 234 Press Conference Recap

As they did when they coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and challenger Kelvin Gastelum were ultimately cordial to one another, and has been the case since TUF, both men were careful to give respect where respect is due and never mistook confidence for arrogance.

“Kelvin is next in line. He’s the biggest hurdle in my way in terms of me developing myself,” explained Whittaker.

“He’s a true test; gonna be a true test of my character and my abilities. I look forward to getting out there, testing myself, learning from it and growing.”

Middleweight contender and rising sensation Israel Adesanya has a wit nearly as sharp as his fighting game, and it was on full display throughout the festivities—except when it came to his opponent. For a silver-tongued assassin like Adesanya, it was a rare anomaly of admiration.

“I’ve seen the odds this week and I’m like ‘Man, y'all must have forgot,’” he said of the wagering odds that solidly favor The Last Stylebender.

“A lot of you new fans weren’t around during [Silva’s] reign and what it felt like. You might’ve come in around the Rousey era or the McGregor era. But you don’t realize who this guy is. He brought me into this game. This guy inspired me to believe a skinny black guy can just come in here and f--- everyone up. He brought me into this game, and for me, it would be an honor to take him out of this game.”