UFC 234 Prelims On ESPN Second Highest PPV Prelims

The ESPN and ESPN Deportes telecast of UFC 234 Prelims aired from 8-10 p.m. and averaged a 1.0 metered market rating. The telecast followed the Virginia/Duke game and peaked with a 1.7 metered market rating and during the Ishihara vs. Kang bout.

In addition to the telecast of the Prelims, ESPN and ESPN+ offered multiplatform coverage of UFC 234 including live press conference, weigh-in, pre- and post shows, Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and Ariel & the Bad Guy.

