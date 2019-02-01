UFC 234 Fight by Fight

RANI YAHYA VS. RICKY SIMON

Throughout his career in the UFC and WEC, Rani Yahya has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous submission specialists to ever compete in the sport. Over his past three fights, Yahya has certainly lived up to that moniker with a trio of submission finishes — all by different methods — while also winning seven of his past eight fights overall. Ricky Simon will try to stop that win streak while keeping his going after picking up back-to-back wins since joining the UFC roster. Simon is a very talented bantamweight with a 13-1 record, and he is the definition of a mixed martial artist, with well-rounded skills on the feet or on the ground. Chances are that in this fight, Simon will look to showcase his takedown defense and force Yahya to stay standing with him. If this fight hits the floor, however, don’t blink, as Yahya will undoubtedly attempt to put on a show with his world class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

DEVONTE SMITH VS. DONG HYUN MA

Devonte Smith has all the makings of being a longtime fan favorite after landing his UFC contract with a blistering first-round knockout and then following that up with another in his Octagon debut. Overall, Smith has won his past five fights in a row, all by knockout or submission. He’ll have a tough test ahead of him at UFC 234 as he faces veteran Korean fighter Dong Hyun Ma. Since joining the UFC, Ma has gone 3-2, but following a rocky start with back-to-back losses, he’s now picked up three straight wins, including a victory over legendary Japanese fighter Takanori Gomi. If Ma wants to make it four in a row, he’s going to have to find a way to slow down Smith and stave off another finish from the Ohio native.

JIMMY CRUTE VS. SAM ALVEY

Australia has produced a lot of great fighters over the years and Jimmy Crute might be the next one. At 9-0, Crute is considered a top prospect in the light heavyweight division and he made quite an impression in his debut with a submission victory over Paul Craig. Now he’ll face off with Sam Alvey, who has always tried to put on entertaining fights at both middleweight and now light heavyweight. Alvey is coming off a defeat in his last fight, so there’s little doubt he’ll look to get back in the win column while simultaneously handing Crute his first career defeat.

SHANE YOUNG VS. AUSTIN ARNETT

Shane Young has never backed down from tough competition, and it’s been proven by his first two fights in the UFC, where he took on veterans Alexander Volkanovski and Rolando Dy back-to-back. Young split those fights with a 1-1 record, but now he’ll look to get his second straight win while fighting in front of a home audience at UFC 234. Austin Arnett will attempt to play spoiler while he looks to build on his first UFC win against Humberto Bandenay this past November.

