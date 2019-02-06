UFC 234 DirecTV Announcement and FAQ

UFC’s live events are some of the most-watched pay-per-views in the country and remain must-see viewing for all MMA fans. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement with one of our primary distributors, DirecTV. Though we continue to work to reach a resolution, UFC 234, LIVE from Melbourne on Saturday, February 9, will not be available on DirecTV. To ensure that fans don’t miss a minute of action, DirecTV subscribers should consider other viewing options, including UFC.TV, ESPN.com, Amazon Prime, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, local cable providers, and Dish Network. For more information, please visit UFC.com/order.
UFC's distribution agreement with DirecTV has expired, and though we continue to work to reach a resolution, UFC 234, LIVE from Melbourne on Saturday, February 9, will not be available on DirecTV. However, UFC 234 will be widely available on streaming devices, as well as via other cable and satellite distributors. Please visit UFC.com/order for your viewing options.
UFC is committed to reaching a new agreement, but until we have a new deal, UFC PPVs are currently unavailable on DirecTV.
Please contact your DirecTV representative with regard to refunds / billing transactions.
Availability will vary depending on the establishment. Please visit bars.ufc.com for viewing options in your area.
UFC 234 is unavailable on DirecTV. However, UFC 234 will be available via other cable and satellite distributors, as well as via streaming devices. Please contact Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557- 4263 to discuss alternative viewing options.