UFC In 2025 | The Year In Champions

To set the table for another huge year of fights, let’s take a look at the journey each championship belt took during the last 12 months.

Women’s Strawweight

Champion on Jan 1, 2025: Zhang Weili

Champion on Jan 1, 2026: Mackenzie Dern

The lightest weight class in UFC saw a changing of the guard in 2025, with one champion departing the division and another capturing the vacant title to take her place.

Watch Every UFC Event For One Low Price On Paramount+

The year began with Chinese superstar Zhang Weili looking dominant at the top of the weight class. And, after registering her third straight defense of the title with a unanimous decision victory over Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312, Zhang announced her decision to vacate the title and move up to flyweight to challenge long-reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko.