UFC 2025 | Incredible Year Still Has More To Offer

It's the year Waldo Cortes Acosta fought five times in nine-months, including twice in November, earning four wins while still angling for an opportunity to compete once more before the UFC takes its annual year-end break. It’s the year Valentina Shevchenko reaffirmed her dominance, Alexander Volkanovski returned to the top of the featherweight heap and Khamzat Chimaev reached the championship heights most forecasted him to attain when he entered Fight Island ready to “smash everybody” five years ago.

It's the year Valter Walker showed you can have a WWE-style finisher in the heavyweight division and Shauna Bannon snatched up a submission win seconds after nearly being separated from consciousness. It’s the year Quillan Salkilld scored not one, but two highlight reel knockouts, Elijah Smith channeled “Rampage” Jackson, and a whole bunch of people gave us a heck of a lot of entertaining fights.

And the year isn’t quite over yet either.

From a talent standpoint, it feels difficult to suggest there has been a time with a greater concentration of skilled fighters and promising hopefuls on the UFC roster than right now. There may have been times with greater individual competitors and a few more superstar names making their way into the Octagon two or three times a year, but from top-to-bottom across the 11 divisions, the depth of talent has never been better.