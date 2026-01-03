UFC In 2025 | The Arrival Of UFC BJJ

The groundwork began with the launch of a new The Ultimate Fighter-style reality series, UFC BJJ: Road To The Title, which introduced the world to the world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu, UFC-style – and the athletes would be among the first to compete under the UFC BJJ banner.

The dawning of a new era

Teams of lightweight and welterweight competitors went head to head under the leadership of elite bantamweight grapplers Mikey Musumeci and Rerrison Gabriel, as we were introduced to UFC BJJ's new competition area.

Sign Up For UFC Fight Pass Today!

Gone was the familiar elevated mat of the UFC Fight Pass Invitationals, with the introduction of the Bowl, a mat with graduated, curved walls that allow the action to continue without the athletes spilling over the edge of the mat.