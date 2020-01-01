Fight Of The Night Power Rankings

Fight Of The Night honors is the type of recognition that fighters look to associate with their name.

Earning FOTN indicates that the bout produces adrenaline, excitement and fireworks in way that stood out from the rest of the card. That stand-out fight could come in the form of a back and forth brawl, a fast-paced slugfest or an incredible display of high-level martial arts.

After each event UFC.com will list out and update the power rankings of each 2020 FOTN ending the calendar year with a complete picture of the year’s best fights.