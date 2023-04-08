UFC 189 Fight Between Robbie Lawler And Rory MacDonald To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame

Rory opened the fourth in control as Lawler was not fully recovered from the end of the third. MacDonald connected on another right head kick and straight left punch combination 15 seconds into the round, forcing Robbie to backpedal to the fence as Rory unleashed several punches and two flying knees as Lawler raised his guard to minimize the damage. Robbie repeatedly assured referee John McCarthy that he was fine as MacDonald pushed forward with his attack of punches, head kicks and standing elbows. Lawler, still dazed and not fully recovered, would continue to counter Rory’s advances, with neither fighter, although both heavily bloodied willing to back down as they continue to exchange combinations through the end of a round that was punctuated by a stare down in the middle the of the Octagon.

As both athletes stood for the fifth and final round, the sold-out crowd gave them a standing ovation. Lawler took control of the pace from the bell, connecting with a left hook and right jab to MacDonald’s nose 56 seconds into the round, which sent Rory to the canvas. Robbie would take advantage of the opening and connect with two more punches before McCarthy stopped the fight one minute into the fifth.

The slugfest would leave both athletes bloodied, with Lawler’s lip visibly split in two pieces and MacDonald’s face battered, as well.

The fight won the Fight of the Night performance award and would be acknowledged by the Fighters Only World MMA Awards, Sherdog.com, MMA Fighting, Bleacher Report and Wrestling Observer as the “2015 Fight of the Year.”

Lawler won two of his next three fights following this event. Although he lost his title to Woodley in the main event of UFC 201 in July of 2016, he has continued to fight top contenders in the welterweight and middleweight divisions, earning a victory over Nick Diaz at UFC 266 in 2021.

MacDonald would lose his next fight to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in June 2016 before leaving UFC shortly afterwards. He would continue to compete in Bellator and PFL before retiring in 2022.

To view the fight on UFC FIGHT PASS for free, please visit: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/39984