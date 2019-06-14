UF299: "Funkmaster" Aljamain Sterling UFC 238 Recap

Matt and Jim recap the Khabib-Poirier press conference and dig in on Dana's response to Henry Cejudo calling himself the greatest combat sports athlete of all time. Then Aljamain Sterling joins the guys in-studio, and discuss Sterling's big win over Pedro Munhoz Saturday. After Matt asks who's next, Sterling calls for a title shot against a notable opponent. Lastly, Sterling reveals what he said to Pedro Munhoz in the middle of the fight.