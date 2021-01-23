UF Fight Night: Chiesa vs Magny - The Scorecard

With his impressive win over Neil Magny in Wednesday’s main event on Fight Island, Michael Chiesa has reached a point in his career where I can’t wait to see what he does next. Unless a fighter is a devastating knockout artist, it usually takes a while to get to that point, and after four consecutive wins in the welterweight shark tank, Chiesa’s style and grit are must-sees from here on out. Look at the rankings, and fights between “Maverick” and everyone above him are great matchups. It’s going to be fun seeing how the rest of 2021 plays out for him.

