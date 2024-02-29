Tyson Pedro: Pushing His Boundaries

Tyson Pedro of Australia poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

While Pedro was out of action, the light heavyweight landscape changed markedly, and the division he returned to in 2022 looked very different to the one he was forced to depart in 2018. But now, with Pedro 3-1 since his return to action, and the division looking wide open, he’s ready to make a run at the division’s Top 15.

“Yeah, it's cool, because I was sort of in the passing of the guards,” he told UFC.com this week in Las Vegas.

“I fought some of the baddest dudes in the light heavyweight division in that era. And then, after my injury, it was almost a whole new division, so it’s cool to see.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“The guys are getting bigger. They're getting stronger. It's an exciting division. But I already know I can be at the top. It’s just about working my way back there.

“Some of the guys that I fought, I looked up to. So that was a cool time to be a part of, and it will be forever etched in my memory. (For) that Shogun fight, he was one of my heroes growing up. To be able to share the Octagon with him, you can’t take that away from me.”