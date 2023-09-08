Tyson Pedro Hopes To 'Shock And Awe' In Sydney

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

As he reflects on his UFC career to date, though, the 31-year-old Pedro admits it has not been an easy road.

“I’m not angry about (being in the UFC so early in my career) at all, I know I was ready to be in the UFC. There’s definitely fights that I took on in the UFC that I could have waited to take on. Shogun (former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua), (Ilir) Latifi and OSP (Ovince St Preux) were already at like 40 fights each and I was on five fights.” said Pedro ahead of his fight at Qudos Bank Arena in his native Sydney. “There were definitely fights in there where me, as a person, I was just like, f*ck it, let’s have a crack - high risk, high reward. I like learning on the job, but I’ve still got plenty to do.”

After a long break from fighting between December 2018 and April 2022 as he battled injury, Pedro entered 2023 on a two-fight winning streak.

In February, though, Pedro lost a decision to Modestas Bukauskas in Perth, Western Australia on the preliminary card of UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski. Post fight, Pedro was hospitalized with a stomach bug that had struck the night before the fight. While Pedro does not discredit his opponent, that does go some way to explaining why Pedro appeared listless in the second and third rounds of the fight.