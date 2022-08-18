Tyson Pedro Has Visualized This Moment

Although Pedro made a record-breaking return to action in April 2022 after injuries kept him away from the Octagon for nearly four years, the fight took place in the UFC APEX. On August 20, he gets the full experience, and he is chomping at the bit.

“I've been visualizing being in front of the fans for like, what, four years now?” he told UFC.com. “I'm getting tingles thinking about it because this is what I do the fighting for. Like that moment, even when you're on the scale, you're looking at the crowd, and it just reminds me of the gladiators. That's what it's about. It's so raw that these people that come in to watch you just punch each other in the face.”

Pedro expects the strong Polynesian contingent in Utah to get behind him this weekend, and his father, John, jokes about needing to temper his son’s energy a little bit during fight week. It’s difficult to not get excited for Pedro, though, whose three-and-a-half-year gap between fights was riddled with knee surgeries, rehab and recovery.