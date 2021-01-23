Tyson Nam Was Made For Battle

But would he do it again if given the opportunity?

“I would. This is the weirdest thing: If I'm hiking alongside a cliff and the cliff is 50 feet away, my legs stop working from fear. But for some reason, a rollercoaster ride or some sort of sketchy flying device and I'm actually okay. It's not bad at all.”

Suffice to say that Nam is fearless. But say that to him and he’ll make a correction.

“I would say at least fifty percent of the time I'll go through life without fear,” he said. “It's almost excitement when I do something that's dangerous. It's just those handful of things that will really scare me to where my body literally shuts down, whether it's heights, centipedes, spiders.”

He laughs.

“But I'll fight any man alive.”

Well, there you go. When you’ve flown over a waterfall in a lawnmower engine-propelled machine, fighting for 15 minutes or less in the Octagon with rules and a referee involved can’t seem all that bad. Maybe it’s why the Hawaii native has done this professionally 32 times, with fight number 33 coming up on Wednesday against Matt Schnell. It’s a badge of honor to be able to fight in this sport alone. Making it to the UFC? That’s a big badge.

“Maybe one percent of athletes will step into a cage to actually get into a fist fight,” he said. “Probably 90 to 95 percent of people will go into an MMA gym one day, get punched in the face and never return. But you've got that one percent of people that actually stick around, do the actual training, get beaten up, come the next day and ask for more and they'll get in the cage and fight. One percent of that one percent gets to fight in the cage in the UFC. I'm no mathematician, but that's a really small percentage of fighters that get to do that. So I'm very lucky, very grateful that I stuck it out to where I'm at right now.”