The Hawaiian is a fighter, though, and fighters fight, so he kept competing, and while doing so, he supplemented his income with a job as a coach at the local UFC Gym. Every day he went to work he saw those three letters everywhere, knowing how close he was to having them on his four-ounce gloves.

“It haunted me,” said Nam. “I was always thinking, ‘I work at the UFC Gym. How cool would that be if I can say I fight for the UFC, as well, too?’”

Apparently, it wasn’t meant to be. The years piled up, so did the fights, yet in 2019, he won two straight over Donald Gonzalez and Shojin Miki. Then Alex Perez was forced out of a fight in Mexico City against Sergio Pettis due to injury. Nam’s phone rang.

“It’s a dream come true,” said of the phone call that gave him a fight with Pettis this Saturday and a UFC contract. “That was the one thing on top of my bucket list. All I ever wanted to do was fight one fight in the UFC. My story, my career, my life in general is like a movie. And it doesn’t get better than this right at this moment for me.”