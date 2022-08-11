Tyson Nam Basking In The Moment

It’s a feeling the Hawaiian flyweight hasn’t experienced for a long time, not since he stepped into the Octagon with Matt Schnell and went three rounds before losing a split decision.

After that, the next 19 months were a blur; not a fast blur, but just blurry, a fog over him as he dealt with the first job-related surgery of his career and a pair of fight cancellations before finally getting Saturday’s matchup with Ode’ Osbourne in San Diego.

Listen to him talk about what he missed in his time away, and you wonder how anyone could feel that way about anything.

“I miss the feeling,” he said. “I miss the anxiety, I miss the nervousness, the depression, all of that.”

Wow. But then he explains further.