Tyron Woodley Focused On Fighting Free

Mastery has never been far off for the former welterweight champion, who earned his BJJ black belt following his fourth title defense victory at UFC 228. But back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns ushered in a period of reevaluation ahead of his main event tilt against Colby Covington this Saturday.

“I’m fighting for myself. I’m fighting for me to go out there and unlock my true potential and accomplish mastery in this sport. It’s not the skill set. It’s never been the conditioning, it’s never been the hard work, it’s never been the mentality. It’s just been always something that would hold me back.“

His detractors delight in saying that, at age 38, it’s Father Time that’s starting to hold him back, a notion he quickly debunks.

“Have I ever shown that I don’t have anything left? You may see me pause, you may see me overanalyze a situation and not pull the trigger. But there’s never been a case of, “Oh, he looks old, he looks tired, he looks slow, he looks like he’s out of shape.’ I’ve never had that. I’ve been in five-round fights since 2016, either co-main event or main event. I’ve never had a three-round fight since. So I feel like this is something that’s just a part of me, like a basketball game being four quarters. To me, a fight is five rounds. That’s the way I mentally think about it.”

“I don’t allow what people say and what people think and what they want to see veer me off of what my gameplan is and what I need to do, because I’m the fighter,” he continues. “I’m the one that’s out there. And I know it. My coaches know. My family knows. So I’m just going to go out there and do me and do what’s best to go out and dominate. And I’ve shown more times than not that I’m fully capable of going out there and destroying anybody they put across from me.”