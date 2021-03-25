Tyron Woodley: Locked In On Greatness

“It’s not a distraction when people play Madden or do other stuff, but then when I did something, it was a distraction,” said Woodley, annoyed by the double-standard where only certain outlets for certain athletes are framed as detrimental to their careers. “We call this sport MMA, but when you break it down, it’s mixed martial what? Art. I’ve been doing some stuff lately that’s different, but I’m not going to separate the two.

“Of course, I don’t need to be up in the middle of the night, recording or producing, but there’s 24 hours in the day, so I train, eat healthy, do my strength and conditioning, but you’ve got to have fun stuff, and instead of doing some of the other things people do, I choose to make more art.”

More UFC 260: How To Watch UFC 260 | UFC 260 Fight By Fight Preview | Shane Young | Marc-André Barriault | Modestas Bukauskas

One of the interesting facets about the frequent discussion of Woodley’s current slide and his place in the welterweight division as he heads into this weekend’s bout with Luque is that they’re seldom accompanied by an acknowledgement of the other side of those pairings and the differing status of those fights for Woodley and his opponents.

While the 38-year-old enters Saturday’s contest on a three-fight skid, he entered the first of those fights as the welterweight champion, dropping the belt to Kamaru Usman, who has quickly rattled off three consecutive successful title defenses since to establish himself as a dominant force atop the division.