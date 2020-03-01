Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns Headline May 30 Fight Night
Top-tier welterweights Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns headline May 30 Fight Night
By Thomas Gerbasi
• May. 22, 2020
The UFC closes out the month in style on May 30th with a stacked card featuring a five-round main event between former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and rising star Gilbert Burns.
In the co-main event, it’s a heavyweight showdown between Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai.
The UFC Fight Night card airs live on ESPN and ESPN+.
Also made official for next week’s event are the following bouts:
Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez
Brok Weaver vs Roosevelt Roberts
Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers
Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonina Shevchenko
Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle
Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu
Tim Elliott vs Brandon Royval
Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney
Chris Gutierrez vs Vince Morales
