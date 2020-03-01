Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns Headline May 30 Fight Night

In the co-main event, it’s a heavyweight showdown between Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai.



The UFC Fight Night card airs live on ESPN and ESPN+.



Also made official for next week’s event are the following bouts:



Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez

Brok Weaver vs Roosevelt Roberts

Mackenzie Dern vs Hannah Cifers

Katlyn Chookagian vs Antonina Shevchenko

Billy Quarantillo vs Spike Carlyle

Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu

Tim Elliott vs Brandon Royval

Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney

Chris Gutierrez vs Vince Morales