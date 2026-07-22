Tyrell Fortune | Always Aiming For Better

“My perspective of it is that if you let it go to the judges, you can’t b**** and complain about what the judges give you, because you had the chance not to leave it to the judges, and you didn’t,” said Fortune, who was called back to the Octagon and rightfully announced as the winner. “If that was the best you’ve got and the judges don’t see it your way, don’t be a b**** about it — take it on the chin, learn from it, and improve; no one really f****** cares anyway and you can’t change the judgment, so what are you gonna do other than learn from it?

“Immediately I looked at my coaches, and it was like, I knew I won the first round, but they didn’t feel like I won the second and third, and I just wanted to get out of the cage,” Fortune said. “I don’t want to be here. I want to watch the fight with my coach, and I want to learn from it.

“I’m a competitor, so my biggest thing was that I was upset at first that I didn’t win, but no one else knew that I was hurt for six days of the 12 days that I had (to prepare),” he added. “I need to be better prepared and go out there and do a better job, and that’s still how I feel even after I won. This isn’t gonna be my best performance here, but I ended up pulling out the win, and I’ve got to look better next time.”

READ: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise

In the days leading up to his debut, Fortune suffered a back injury that had him contemplating pulling out of the fight, only for his coach to suggest that doing so could result in his getting cut. So, he opted to soldier on, heading to Seattle and securing a win over a ranked opponent right out of the gates, catapulting himself into the top 15 in the process.

Now, he gets the chance to best that initial performance against another ranked opponent in Kuniev, and this time around, there are no back issues to worry about.