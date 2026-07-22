Tyrell Fortune | Always Aiming For Better

Tyrell Fortune had one of the more memorable UFC debuts of the year thus far back in March when he stepped in against Marcin Tybura in Seattle.
Called upon to replace Tybura’s original opponent, Valter Walker, on less than two weeks’ notice, Fortune got himself ready to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time and then stepped in against the top 15 mainstay, turning in a quality effort that seemed to have him set to earn a victory in his debut. But as he stood in the center of the cage with Tybura after the contest, Bruce Buffer declared the Polish veteran victorious, and Fortune began his walk to the back, eager to start figuring out where things went wrong.
“My perspective of it is that if you let it go to the judges, you can’t b**** and complain about what the judges give you, because you had the chance not to leave it to the judges, and you didn’t,” said Fortune, who was called back to the Octagon and rightfully announced as the winner. “If that was the best you’ve got and the judges don’t see it your way, don’t be a b**** about it — take it on the chin, learn from it, and improve; no one really f****** cares anyway and you can’t change the judgment, so what are you gonna do other than learn from it?
“Immediately I looked at my coaches, and it was like, I knew I won the first round, but they didn’t feel like I won the second and third, and I just wanted to get out of the cage,” Fortune said. “I don’t want to be here. I want to watch the fight with my coach, and I want to learn from it.
“I’m a competitor, so my biggest thing was that I was upset at first that I didn’t win, but no one else knew that I was hurt for six days of the 12 days that I had (to prepare),” he added. “I need to be better prepared and go out there and do a better job, and that’s still how I feel even after I won. This isn’t gonna be my best performance here, but I ended up pulling out the win, and I’ve got to look better next time.”
READ: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise
In the days leading up to his debut, Fortune suffered a back injury that had him contemplating pulling out of the fight, only for his coach to suggest that doing so could result in his getting cut. So, he opted to soldier on, heading to Seattle and securing a win over a ranked opponent right out of the gates, catapulting himself into the top 15 in the process.
Now, he gets the chance to best that initial performance against another ranked opponent in Kuniev, and this time around, there are no back issues to worry about.
I’m in way better shape,” he said. “After that fight, I didn’t stop training. I’ve been running, staying in shape, doing the most I could to make sure I was prepared Not having anywhere near that situation now.”
While this is his first MMA appearance abroad, the challenge of traveling is nothing new for Fortune, a two-time NJCAA national champion who also competed on the U.S. World team in wrestling prior to transitioning to mixed martial arts. Arenas are basically the same around the globe, and when it comes time to step onto the canvas, the 36-year-old will always be ready to go.
But if there has been one thing that has been a slight hiccup so far this week, it has been getting adjusted to the time change in Abu Dhabi.
MORE UFC ABU DHABI: Magomed Ankalaev: 'I'm 100 Percent Sure I Will Get The Belt Back' | Dustin Jacoby: 'I've Been Knocking People Out My Entire Career'
“Coming here and losing two days on the travel, adjusting to the place is a little different,” explained the American wrestler. “I almost fell asleep earlier and took a nap, but I was like, ‘Naw — I gotta have a coffee because if I go to sleep, I’m gonna f*** my schedule up.’ I’ve just been trying to make sure I get on the UAE time as fast as possible; that’s the biggest adjustment.”
By the time the weekend rolls around, Fortune will undoubtedly be sorted out and ready to roll, which is crucial because the test in front of him on Saturday is a difficult one.
Kuniev enters with a 13-3-1 record with one no contest in 18 career fights, and like Fortune, he too was thrown into the deep end of the heavyweight talent pool straight away.
Ten months after earning his place on the roster with a first-round stoppage win on Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, the 34-year-old from Dagestan was paired off with perennial contender Curtis Blaydes on the main card of the promotion’s initial venture to Baku, Azerbaijan. After 15 hard minutes, Blaydes walked away with a split decision win many felt should have gone the other way.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Breakdown
Eight months later, Kuniev captured his first UFC win by out-working Jailton Almeida over three rounds, climbing into the top 10 in the process.
“I think he’s one of the toughest guys in the top 10 — I think he’s pretty well-rounded on the feet, and I know he has a little Sambo background; I think that’s what he brings,” Fortune said of his opponent. “I know he’s a tough guy; he’s not a quitter; he’s gonna be a tough guy to get out of there, and that’s it.
“I think I’m better than him everywhere — definitely on the feet as a striker; wrestling, hands down I think I’m better,” he added. “You’ve got to go out there and fight smart, not make any mistakes.”
And after spending a day making the trek from Arizona to Abu Dhabi, there is only one thing that will allow Fortune to head home feeling satisfied with his first UFC business trip abroad.
Watch This & Every UFC Event Live On Paramount+
“Win, right? That’s all I care about is winning,” he said. “Going out there and getting my hand raised will make this feel like a successful trip.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.