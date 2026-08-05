Ty Miller | Second Helpings

“It was a little bit different — obviously a much bigger venue than I’ve fought at before and I went against an experienced vet in the UFC who went against the likes of Michael Morales and Mike Malott,” continued the New Mexico product, who kicked off the first fight card off the year with a first-round stoppage win over Fugitt and earned a bonus for his efforts. “At the same time, it was just another fight too… It was a really cool experience and I’m happy to have been the first fight for the Paramount+ era and the first fight of the year. I’m glad they picked me to open up the card.”

Miller turned the bonus money into a sizeable down payment on a house, moving he and his family from Albuquerque to nearby Rio Rancho. Once settled, the 26-year-old welterweight set himself up with a decent home gym setup as well, which turned out to be a pretty sound investment.

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A pro since 2022, Miller had a difficult time finding opportunities on the regional circuit as his Golden Gloves pedigree and early success made willing dance partners hard to come by. He logged less than five minutes of cage time in the year leading up to his appearance at the Meta APEX and hoped the biggest stage in the sport and competing in the very first bout of the year would present an opportunity to fight four or five times in 2026.

Instead, Miller has spent the last eight months honing his craft and biding his time, waiting for another opportunity to step into the Octagon, which finally comes this weekend against Goff.