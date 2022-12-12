Ty Flores Is Hunting Big Game | UFC Fight Pass

But it doesn’t feel that long for the Elevation Fight Team member.

“I was going to try to fight before the end of the summer, but it was tough to find matchups and whatnot,” said Flores, explaining the time between his last fight in March and this weekend’s light heavyweight title clash with Graham Park that headlines Unified MMA 49. “It doesn’t really feel like it was that long, to be honest.

“Everybody has been asking (about the time off), and I’m like, ‘It hasn’t even been a year, really.’ In the meantime, I’ve been keeping really busy, really active. It doesn’t feel like fight camp is that different — it’s a little more focused, but I’m always training two or three times a day, so I think I’ve made some definite, necessary improvements.”

WATCH UNIFIED MMA ON UFC FIGHT PASS

The primary focus of this camp has been boxing defense after Flores was stopped by George Tokkos due to strikes in the late stages of the opening round of his last appearance.

Prior to the contest, Flores dealt with a stomach ailment of some kind that made his weight cut a much more difficult process than usual and left him feeling depleted heading into the cage. Rather than lay everything at the feet of a weight-cutting issue, the 28-year-old has opted instead to focus on the things he could address, and make sure they’re on point heading into this weekend’s clash with Park.

“I don’t know what the hell it was, to be honest with you, but when I started cutting weight, I was shedding about half as much as I thought I would the day before,” explained Flores, who carries a 9-4 record into his Unified MMA debut on Saturday. “We had those early morning weigh-ins and I couldn’t keep down food for 12 hours; I was cramping up bad. The morning of the fight, I was doing shakeouts with my coach and I was getting vertigo, and I was like, ‘This is a problem.’