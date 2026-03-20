Two High-Level Fights Join UFC’s Return To Seattle On March 28

Two more such bouts join the list of fights. First is a bantamweight contest between the Washington-based Ricky Simón and dangerous knockout artist Adrian Yañez. Simon, who calls Vancouver, Washington, home, is hoping to bounce back from his lost to Raoni Barcelos in November.

Before that, Simón built a nice 2025 campaign, first knocking out Javid Basharat in Seattle last February before beating Cameron Smotherman on the scorecards four months later. On the other hand, Yañez is fighting for the first time since December 2024 when he lost a tightly contested split decision against Daniel Marcos. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus is hoping to rediscover the form that made him such a hot prospect when he first arrived on the roster in 2020.

Also joining the night of fights is a heavyweight matchup between veteran Marcin Tybura and promotional newcomer Tyrell Fortune. Tybura was initially matched up with the fast-rising Valter Walker, but injury forced the Brazilian heel-hook specialist out of the bout.

The 40-year-old Tybura is coming off a knockout loss to Ante Delija in September and looking to give his American opponent a rude welcome. Fortune, 35, arrives coming off three consecutive knockout wins.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer goes down on March 28 in Climate Pledge Arena. Stay tuned to UFC.com for any updates regarding fights and events.