Two Electric Title Fights Announced For UFC 336

For more than a year, Joshua Van and Manel Kape have argued about who’s been avoiding whom. Now there’s nowhere left to hide as the two men prepare to headline UFC 336 with the belt on the line. Flyweight Champion Van, 24, has turned back Tatsuro Taira and Alexandre Pantoja to prove his reign is no fluke. Kape has knocked out Brandon Royval and Kyoji Horiguchi to force his way to the front of the line. Two of the division’s youngest and most dangerous strikers meet with both the title and a long-running grudge on the line.

For months, the welterweight division has argued over one question: Carlos Prates or Michael Morales? Now they settle it themselves. Prates, 33, has blasted his way through two former champions, Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena. Morales, 27, has never lost, sitting at 19-0 and 7-0 inside the Octagon. Prates has said he’d fight Morales only after he beat the champion. Instead, the two meet at UFC 336 with the interim welterweight title on the line, and a winner who earns the right to face Islam Makhachev.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more card updates and ticket information.