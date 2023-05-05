Two Competitive Fights Added To May 20 Fight Night
May. 5, 2023
After back-to-back weeks on the road, the Octagon returns to the UFC Apex on May 20 for another intriguing fight night in Las Vegas.
Welterweight veteran knockout artist Takashi Sato seeks out his first win since June 2020 as he takes on Themba Gorimbo, who is approaching his sophomore Octagon appearance. This projects as a striker-vs-grappler matchup as six of Gorimbo’s 10 professional wins have come via submission.
Also added to the card is a strawweight contest between Emily Ducote and Polyana Viana. Viana is in the best form of her career, having picked up three first-round finishes in her last four fights, most recently against Jinh Yu Frey in November 2022. On the other end, Ducote is hoping to bounce back from a decision loss to Angela Hill after picking up a win over Jessica Penne in her promotional debut.
The Fight Night is scheduled for May 20 in the UFC Apex.
