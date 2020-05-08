TV3 Group and UFC Announce Broadcast Partnership in the Baltic Region

The comprehensive UFC coverage will include extensive localized commentary, over 100 hours of UFC original and archive programming, special content for the Baltic viewers and more.

TV3 Group will provide fans the best opportunity to follow the UFC, including some of the best pound for pound fighters, such as Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, Israel Adesanya, Tony Ferguson and more.

David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content, commented: “TV3 Group provides the perfect platform to bring UFC content to an extensive audience across the Baltics, and what better time to kick things off than with one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. We are excited to further grow the UFC brand in Europe and bring our fans all the action live through TV3 Sport and Go3.”

Raimonds Zeps, Head of Sports at the TV3 Group says: “We are delighted to enter into this exclusive partnership with the UFC and we look forward to provide our Baltics MMA fans with a unique viewing experience. UFC has become a huge brand in the sports world making it a perfect fit for our strategy in offering our sports viewers the world’s best sports events. UFC is also the first of major sports events to return to the action and provide fans with the long-awaited emotions and excitement while still keeping all involved people safe with the strict health and safety standards.”

UFC returns to Jacksonville, Florida, United States, this Saturday with one of the most stacked cards in recent history. No.1 ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and No. 4 ranked Justin Gaethje battle for the interim championship. In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo intends to prove that he is the greatest UFC bantamweight champion of all time as he looks to defeat previous multiple-time title holder Dominick Cruz. The main card will start at 5 a.m. EEST with additional bouts, including heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Viewers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can watch UFC 249: FERGUSON vs. GAETHJE live and exclusive on TV3 Sport and on Go3 platform.